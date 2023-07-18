U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 678th Adjutant General Company out of Nashville, Tennessee dismount a CH-53D Sea Stallion during a training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst New Jersey, July 23, 2023. Soldiers flew on and dismounted the aircraft prior to a situational training exercise (STX) in an effort to familiarize reservists with aircraft movements and procedures. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 12:45
|Photo ID:
|7937552
|VIRIN:
|230723-A-BA877-1048
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
This work, Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Caitlinn Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
