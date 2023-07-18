U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 678th Adjutant General Company out of Nashville, Tennessee dismount a CH-53D Sea Stallion during a training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst New Jersey, July 23, 2023. Soldiers flew on and dismounted the aircraft prior to a situational training exercise (STX) in an effort to familiarize reservists with aircraft movements and procedures. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 12:45 Photo ID: 7937552 VIRIN: 230723-A-BA877-1048 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.98 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Caitlinn Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.