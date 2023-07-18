Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 678th Adjutant General Company out of Nashville, Tennessee dismount a CH-53D Sea Stallion during a training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst New Jersey, July 23, 2023. Soldiers flew on and dismounted the aircraft prior to a situational training exercise (STX) in an effort to familiarize reservists with aircraft movements and procedures. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 12:45
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    CH-53D Sea Stallion
    Army Reserve
    JBMDL
    326th MPAD
    WAREX 2023

