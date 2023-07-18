Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers crouch to avoid debris when a CH-53D Sea Stallion lands at a training site during Warrior Exercise 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix -Lakehurst New Jersey, July 23, 2023. WAREX 2023 enhanced Soldier training in large scale training exercises with scenarios designed to prepare Soldiers for real world missions and ensure readiness. (This photo was cropped and color corrected to enhance the subject) (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher)

