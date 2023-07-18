A CH-53D Sea Stallion lands at a training site during Warrior Exercise 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst New Jersey, July 23, 2023. Soldiers from the 678th Adjutant General Company trained using simulated real-world missions to enhance basic Soldier skills such as troop movements, radio communications and medical evacuations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 12:39
|Photo ID:
|7937549
|VIRIN:
|230723-A-BA877-1029
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.87 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Caitlinn Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT