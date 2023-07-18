Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 678th Adjutant General Company out of Nashville, Tennessee dismount a CH-53D Sea Stallion during a training exercise during Warrior Excercise 2023 at Joint Base-McGuire-Dix Lakehurst New Jersey, July 23, 2023. Multiple Army Reserve units gathered for WAREX 2023 in an effort to strengthen basic Soldier skills and ensure mission readiness regardless of their individual military occupational specialty (MOS). (This photo was cropped to enhance the subject) (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 12:38
    Photo ID: 7937551
    VIRIN: 230723-A-BA877-1064
    Resolution: 4548x3032
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Caitlinn Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-53D Sea Stallion
    Army Reserve
    JBMDL
    326th MPAD
    WAREX 2023

