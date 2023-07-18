U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 678th Adjutant General Company out of Nashville, Tennessee dismount a CH-53D Sea Stallion during a training exercise during Warrior Excercise 2023 at Joint Base-McGuire-Dix Lakehurst New Jersey, July 23, 2023. Multiple Army Reserve units gathered for WAREX 2023 in an effort to strengthen basic Soldier skills and ensure mission readiness regardless of their individual military occupational specialty (MOS). (This photo was cropped to enhance the subject) (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 12:38
|Photo ID:
|7937551
|VIRIN:
|230723-A-BA877-1064
|Resolution:
|4548x3032
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Caitlinn Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT