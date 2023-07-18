U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 678th Adjutant General Company out of Nashville, Tennessee dismount a CH-53D Sea Stallion during a training exercise during Warrior Excercise 2023 at Joint Base-McGuire-Dix Lakehurst New Jersey, July 23, 2023. Multiple Army Reserve units gathered for WAREX 2023 in an effort to strengthen basic Soldier skills and ensure mission readiness regardless of their individual military occupational specialty (MOS). (This photo was cropped to enhance the subject) (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 12:38 Photo ID: 7937551 VIRIN: 230723-A-BA877-1064 Resolution: 4548x3032 Size: 3.58 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Caitlinn Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.