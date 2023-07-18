Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EFS participates in large force exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    75th EFS participates in large force exercise

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, prior to participating in a large force exercise, July 26, 2023. The 75th EFS routinely integrates with multiple assets across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, reinforcing their ability to deliver combat air power and defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:44
    Photo ID: 7937257
    VIRIN: 230726-F-DY859-1788
    Resolution: 3024x1966
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EFS participates in large force exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    UAE
    partners
    French
    large force exercise

