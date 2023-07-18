75th EFS participates in large force exercise

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, prior to participating in a large force exercise, July 26, 2023. The 75th EFS routinely integrates with multiple assets across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, reinforcing their ability to deliver combat air power and defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

