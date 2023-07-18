75th EFS participates in large force exercise

Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi for takeoff at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, prior to participating in a large force exercise April 27, 2023. Led by the United Arab Emirates Air Force, the exercise focused on partner nation integration between U.S., UAE and French forces, enhancing the interoperability and capabilities for air operations in support of maritime surface warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

