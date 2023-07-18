75th EFS participates in large force exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Bush, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, communicates with the pilot of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, prior to a large force exercise, July 26, 2023. Led by the United Arab Emirates Air Force, the exercise focused on partner nation integration between U.S., UAE and French forces, enhancing the interoperability and capabilities for air operations in support of maritime surface warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

