75th EFS participates in large force exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Preston Hartje, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, communicates with the pilot of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, prior to a large force exercise, July 26, 2023. The 75th EFS routinely integrates with multiple assets across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, reinforcing their ability to deliver combat air power and defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

