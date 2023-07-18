U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Matarazzo, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, performs preflight checks on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, prior to participating in a large force exercise, July 26, 2023. Led by the United Arab Emirates Air Force, the exercise focused on partner nation integration between U.S., UAE and French forces, enhancing the interoperability and capabilities for air operations in support of maritime surface warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:44 Photo ID: 7937253 VIRIN: 230726-F-DY859-1061 Resolution: 4909x3437 Size: 3.91 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EFS participates in large force exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.