U.S. Army Maj. Chad E. Pennington (left), commander, renders salute to Col. Richard D. Stearns (right), commander of the 18th Military Police Brigade, as he assumes command of the United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe from Maj. Randall J. Zamora during a change of command ceremony, July 25, 2023 at the Sembach Kaserne, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 05:32 Photo ID: 7934895 VIRIN: 230725-A-PB921-1036 Resolution: 6243x3468 Size: 12.91 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 17 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.