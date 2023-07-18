United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command

U.S. Army outgoing 1st Sgt. David J. Stroh, United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe delivers his remarks during a change of command ceremony on July 25, 2023 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Maj. Chad E. Pennington assumed command of the unit from Maj. Randall J. Zamora. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
