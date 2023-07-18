United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Richard D. Stearns (middle) commander, 18th Military Police Brigade passes the unit guidon to Maj. Chad E. Pennington (left) incoming commander, United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe during a change of command ceremony on July 25, 2023 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Pennington assumed command of the unit from Maj. Randall J. Zamora. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

