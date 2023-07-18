Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command [Image 6 of 10]

    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Richard D. Stearns, commander, 18th Military Police Brigade thanks Maj. Randall J. Zamora for his support and leadership and welcomes Maj. Chad E. Pennington and his family to the command during the United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe, change of command ceremony on July 25, 2023 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Maj. Chad E. Pennington assumed command of the unit from Maj. Randall J. Zamora. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 05:32
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    This work, United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

