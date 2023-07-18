Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command [Image 8 of 10]

    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Randall J. Zamora, United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe outgoing commander, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony on July 25, 2023 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Maj. Chad E. Pennington assumed command of the unit from Zamora. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 05:32
    Photo ID: 7934892
    VIRIN: 230725-A-PB921-1031
    Resolution: 4336x4656
    Size: 15.01 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command
    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command
    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command
    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command
    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command
    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command
    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command
    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command
    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command
    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT