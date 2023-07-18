U.S. Army Maj. Randall J. Zamora, United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe outgoing commander, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony on July 25, 2023 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Maj. Chad E. Pennington assumed command of the unit from Zamora. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 05:32
|Photo ID:
|7934892
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-PB921-1031
|Resolution:
|4336x4656
|Size:
|15.01 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|8
This work, United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT