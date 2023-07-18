United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. David J. Stroh (left) passes the unit guidon to Maj. Randall J. Zamora (right) outgoing commander, both with the United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe during a change of command ceremony on July 25, 2023 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Maj. Chad E. Pennington assumed command of the unit from Zamora. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
