    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command [Image 2 of 10]

    United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe Change of Command

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. David J. Stroh (left) passes the unit guidon to Maj. Randall J. Zamora (right) outgoing commander, both with the United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe during a change of command ceremony on July 25, 2023 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Maj. Chad E. Pennington assumed command of the unit from Zamora. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 05:32
    Photo ID: 7934884
    VIRIN: 230725-A-PB921-1019
    Resolution: 3532x3704
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
