4th FW arrives at MCAS Cherry Point during RT-23

An F-35B Lightning II taxis after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, in support of Razor Talon 2023, July 24, 2023. RT-23 is the first exercise the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs participated in since their arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in May of this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

