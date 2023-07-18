An F-35B Lightning II taxis after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, in support of Razor Talon 2023, July 24, 2023. RT-23 is the first exercise the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs participated in since their arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in May of this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)
This work, 4th FW arrives at MCAS Cherry Point during RT-23 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
