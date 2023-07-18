4th FW arrives at MCAS Cherry Point during RT-23

An F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, in support of Razor Talon 2023, July 24, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

Date Taken: 07.24.2023
by A1C Leighton Lucero