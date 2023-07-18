An F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, in support of Razor Talon 2023, July 24, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 16:45
|Photo ID:
|7933891
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-SD514-1409
|Resolution:
|3867x2573
|Size:
|922.06 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 4th FW arrives at MCAS Cherry Point during RT-23 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT