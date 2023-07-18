An F-15E Strike Eagle taxis after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, in support of Razor Talon 2023, July 24, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 16:44
|Photo ID:
|7933885
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-SD514-1626
|Resolution:
|5500x3929
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 4th FW arrives at MCAS Cherry Point during RT-23 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
