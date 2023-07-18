Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th FW arrives at MCAS Cherry Point during RT-23 [Image 9 of 9]

    4th FW arrives at MCAS Cherry Point during RT-23

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, walk off the flight line to in-process after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 24, 2023. RT-23 hosted employed air combat capabilities of approximately 45 aircraft from several active and reservist Air Force and Marine Corps commands and for the first time, the F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 31 and MAG-14 (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 16:45
    Photo ID: 7933892
    VIRIN: 230724-F-SD514-1029
    Resolution: 6010x3999
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    This work, 4th FW arrives at MCAS Cherry Point during RT-23 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Razor Talon
    RT23
    Air Force Strike Command

