4th FW arrives at MCAS Cherry Point during RT-23

Airmen assigned to 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, walk off the flight line to in-process after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 24, 2023. RT-23 hosted employed air combat capabilities of approximately 45 aircraft from several active and reservist Air Force and Marine Corps commands and for the first time, the F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 31 and MAG-14 (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

Date Taken: 07.24.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US