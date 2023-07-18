4th FW arrives at MCAS Cherry Point during RT-23

Airmen unload cargo from A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, in support of exercise Razor Talon 2023 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 24, 2023. RT-23 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise, focusing on executing interservice “hub and spoke” operations from several locations to improve interoperability and combat capabilities between the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and NATO military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

