4th FW arrives at MCAS Cherry Point during RT-23

An F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, in support of Razor Talon 2023, July 24, 2023. RT-23 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise, focusing on executing interservice “hub and spoke” operations from several locations to improve interoperability and combat capabilities between the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and NATO military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)
