CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Steele, center, officer in charge 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, points out potential areas that have been repaired on a C-130 Hercules to Djiboutian Airmen on the flight line as part of the sheet metal training course on May 9, 2023, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The tour is part of the training to establish the first sheet metal shop for the Djiboutian Air Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emily Held)

