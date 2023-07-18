CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, 305th Maintenance Squadron, and 934th Maintenance Squadron Minn. Air National Guard pose with Djiboutian Airmen with a completed simulated aircraft during a training session as part of the initial standup of the first Djiboutian Air Force sheet metal shop, May 8, 2023, at the Djibouti Air Force Base, Djibouti City, Djibouti. The sheet metal shop is being established at the request of the Djiboutian military with equipment and hands on training though the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. State Department to facilitate the repair of their own aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

Date Taken: 05.08.2023
Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ