U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brent Voss, center, 934th Maintenance Squadron Minn. Air National Guard, observes Staff Sgt. Joseph McKenna, right, aircraft structure maintenance craftsman 305th Maintenance Squadron, and a Djiboutian Airman prepare a simulated aircraft repair patch during a training session as part of the initial standup of the first Djiboutian Air Force sheet metal shop, May 8, 2023, at the Djibouti Air Force Base, Djibouti City, Djibouti. The two-week training program is the initial instruction phase of the first sheet metal shop for the Djiboutian Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 22:47 Photo ID: 7932134 VIRIN: 230508-Z-VU198-1195 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 468.38 KB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Toby Valadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.