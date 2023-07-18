Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair [Image 6 of 11]

    CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brent Voss, center, 934th Maintenance Squadron Minn. Air National Guard, observes Staff Sgt. Joseph McKenna, right, aircraft structure maintenance craftsman 305th Maintenance Squadron, and a Djiboutian Airman prepare a simulated aircraft repair patch during a training session as part of the initial standup of the first Djiboutian Air Force sheet metal shop, May 8, 2023, at the Djibouti Air Force Base, Djibouti City, Djibouti. The two-week training program is the initial instruction phase of the first sheet metal shop for the Djiboutian Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 22:47
    This work, CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Toby Valadie, identified by DVIDS

    CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair

    Djibouti
    CJTF-HOA
    National Guard

