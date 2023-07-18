CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair

Photo By Master Sgt. Toby Valadie | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph McKenna, aircraft structure maintenance craftsman...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Toby Valadie | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph McKenna, aircraft structure maintenance craftsman 305th Maintenance Squadron, demonstrates sanding techniques to a Djiboutian Airman during a training session as part of the initial standup of the first Djiboutian Air Force sheet metal shop, May 8, 2023, at the Djibouti Air Force Base, Djibouti City, Djibouti. The sheet metal shop is being established at the request of the Djiboutian military with equipment and hands on training though the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. State Department to facilitate the repair of their own aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie) see less | View Image Page

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti - The U.S. Air Force’s 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron (MSAS) along with Airmen from the 305th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (MXS), Minnesota Air National Guard’s 934th Airlift Wing and the Kentucky Air National Guard in cooperation with the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) recently conducted a two-week training course with the Djiboutian Air Force to stand up the first Djiboutian Air Force sheet metal shop to repair their aircraft.



The sheet metal shop was established at the request of the Djiboutian military with equipment and hands-on training from the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. State Department to facilitate the repair of their aircraft. The program is funded by the Partnership for Regional East Africa Counterterrorism (PREACT) to counter terrorism in the region. First established in 2009, PREACT is a U.S.-funded and implemented multi-year, multi-faceted program designed to build the capacity and cooperation of military, law enforcement, and civilian actors across East Africa to counter terrorism.



“We want this to be a solid relationship to allow them to build skills they have learned and to make them a stronger partner,” said Capt. Emily Steele, officer in charge 818th MSAS. “And that's the kind of stuff that lasts, not only in the short term of building a capability, but also building a relationship that will have an impact on future decisions.”



The 818th MSAS with the 305th MXS developed a program on how to do basic sheet metal repairs with common techniques and procedures. This plan gave the three-man team the skills to conduct flush patches and shooting of rivets which are basic repairs to aircraft surfaces.



“I was shocked, honestly, when I first got here working with them, they were very motivated,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph McKenna, aircraft structure maintenance craftsman 305th MXS. “They seemed like they wanted to keep doing this on their own, non-flush patches and the force patches your basic sheet metal fences. And then they want to take that and translate to their airplanes.”



During the training the Djiboutians had the opportunity to visit the 934th maintenance facility and visit with Airmen who are currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier and observe some the equipment and aircraft on the flight line that is separated by a fence line.



“Working with attribution, we learn a lot through it as well. It's not a one-way street by any means. They work hard, they care about each other. They have strong relationships with each other, and they solve problems in a different way than we do.,” Steele said. “So, what we do matters it’s not just building a capability for a new air force, but also in building a safer world at large.”



The 818th MSAS will return later this year to validate the skills and training of the Djiboutian have learned and once complete the relationship with continue through the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program with the Kentucky National Guard. Kentucky established the partnership with Djibouti in 2015 and is part of the 100 partnerships that the National Guard has with nations around the world.



Working under US Africa Command, CJTF-HOA works in concert with African partners to counter malign actors and transnational threats, respond to crises, and strengthen host-nation security forces to promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.