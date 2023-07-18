Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair [Image 10 of 11]

    CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Emily Held 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 934th Maintenance Squadron Minn. Air National Guard meet with Djiboutian Airmen on the flight line as part of the sheet metal training course on May 9, 2023, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The tour is part of the training to establish the first sheet metal shop for the Djiboutian Air Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emily Held)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 22:47
    Photo ID: 7932138
    VIRIN: 230509-Z-BW356-1086
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 716.28 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Emily Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    CJTF-HOA
    National Guard

