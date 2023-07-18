CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 934th Maintenance Squadron Minn. Air National Guard meet with Djiboutian Airmen on the flight line as part of the sheet metal training course on May 9, 2023, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The tour is part of the training to establish the first sheet metal shop for the Djiboutian Air Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emily Held)

