CJTF-HOA partners with Djiboutian Air Force to stand up sheet metal shop for aircraft repair

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brent Voss, right, aircraft structure maintenance craftsman 934th Maintenance Squadron Minn. Air National Guard, and a Djiboutian Airman set rivets in a simulated aircraft repair patch during a training session as part of the initial standup of the first Djiboutian Air Force sheet metal shop, May 8, 2023, at the Djibouti Air Force Base, Djibouti City, Djibouti. The sheet metal shop is established at the request of the Djiboutian military with equipment and hands on training though the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. State Department to facilitate the repair of their own aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

