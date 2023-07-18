U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalia Moronds, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load team chief, performs a weapons operations test on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The weapons ops test was one of many steps required to verify the jet’s attack capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 17:42 Photo ID: 7931749 VIRIN: 230721-F-NC910-1162 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 2.36 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 357th FGS readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.