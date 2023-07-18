U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cedric Harris, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, tightens a bolt on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The 357th FGS was responsible for repairing and maintaining all of the A-10s assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 17:41
|Photo ID:
|7931742
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-NC910-1077
|Resolution:
|3000x1687
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 357th FGS readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
