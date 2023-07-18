357th FGS readiness exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Azukaego Okei-Nwabuokei, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical specialist, watches as Staff Sgt. Natalia Moronds, 357th FGS weapons load team chief, performs a weapons operations test on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. Airmen were required to bring a training aircraft to combat-ready status within a given time-frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

