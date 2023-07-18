Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    357th FGS readiness exercise [Image 8 of 10]

    357th FGS readiness exercise

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Azukaego Okei-Nwabuokei, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical specialist, watches as Staff Sgt. Natalia Moronds, 357th FGS weapons load team chief, performs a weapons operations test on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. Airmen were required to bring a training aircraft to combat-ready status within a given time-frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 17:42
    Photo ID: 7931750
    VIRIN: 230721-F-NC910-1182
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 357th FGS readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    357th FGS readiness exercise
    357th FGS readiness exercise
    357th FGS readiness exercise
    357th FGS readiness exercise
    357th FGS readiness exercise
    357th FGS readiness exercise
    357th FGS readiness exercise
    357th FGS readiness exercise
    357th FGS readiness exercise
    357th FGS readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    A-10
    Dragons
    357th
    355th MXG
    Fighter Generation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT