U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Azukaego Okei-Nwabuokei, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical specialist, reviews the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft technical order during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The exercise tested the Airmen’s readiness and generation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 17:41 Photo ID: 7931743 VIRIN: 230721-F-NC910-1085 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 2.13 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 357th FGS readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.