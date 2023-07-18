U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalia Moronds, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load team chief, left, and Senior Airman Azukaego Okei-Nwabuokei, 357th FGS environmental and electrical specialist, right, push a trailer to their work area during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The generation exercise ensured that the Airmen retained their combat capabilities while assigned to a training unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 17:41
|Photo ID:
|7931745
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-NC910-1099
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 357th FGS readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
