357th FGS readiness exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenton Woo, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, left, and Airman 1st Class Sargent Tanner, 357th FGS assistant dedicated crew chief, right, inspect an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. Crew chiefs were responsible for ensuring that all aircraft servicing was performed correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

