Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, explains misconceptions about equipment at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. It is commonly believed that the tank firefighters wear is an oxygen tank; however, it contains clean air that firefighters breathe when entering a contaminated site where it may be hard to breathe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7931704
|VIRIN:
|230630-F-SA938-1167
|Resolution:
|5370x3573
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Nava: A closer look [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT