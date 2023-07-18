Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nava: A closer look

    Nava: A closer look

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier | Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, shows some of the equipment...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Justin Nava discussed and displayed different types of equipment that firefighters are trained to use, June 30, 2023. Nava recently joined the team at the Goodfellow fire station after years of volunteering and working towards his certifications.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 17:28
    Story ID: 449903
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nava: A closer look, by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Nava: A closer look
    Nava: A closer look
    Nava: A closer look
    Nava: A closer look
    Nava: A closer look
    Nava: A closer look

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    EMT
    Emergency Services
    Equipment
    17 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT