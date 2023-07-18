Nava: A closer look

Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier | Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, shows some of the equipment...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier | Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, shows some of the equipment firefighters wear and use at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. Nava was holding a flat-head fire axe, a versatile tool used for smashing windows and doors to create an entry access point or to chop holes in a roof to create ventilation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier) see less | View Image Page