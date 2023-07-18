Nava: A closer look

Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, checks equipment at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. Fire engines are equipped with emergency medical service capabilities; in Texas, firefighters are required to be EMT certified before entering the career field. Nava had to acquire all of his certifications before working at the fire station because he had no military experience or training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
Goodfellow Air Force Base
