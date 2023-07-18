Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, demonstrates how different equipment functions at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. Fire engines were designed to aid firefighting and rescue operations and carry husk tools, ground ladders, specialized saws, rescue ropes and harnesses, and cutting torches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7931699
|VIRIN:
|230630-F-SA938-1039
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, Nava: A closer look [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Air Force Base
