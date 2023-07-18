Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nava: A closer look

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, demonstrates how different equipment functions at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. Fire engines were designed to aid firefighting and rescue operations and carry husk tools, ground ladders, specialized saws, rescue ropes and harnesses, and cutting torches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 17:28
    Photo ID: 7931699
    VIRIN: 230630-F-SA938-1039
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nava: A closer look [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Fire
    EMT
    Emergency Services
    Equipment
    17 CES

