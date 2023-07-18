Nava: A closer look

Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, demonstrates how different equipment functions at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. Fire engines were designed to aid firefighting and rescue operations and carry husk tools, ground ladders, specialized saws, rescue ropes and harnesses, and cutting torches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

