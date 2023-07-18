Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, demonstrates the operation of the HURST Jaws of Life at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. The HURST hydraulic tools were praised because they were able to quickly extricate accident victims and rescue them from the jaws of death, earning the name the “Jaws of Life.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 17:28 Photo ID: 7931702 VIRIN: 230630-F-SA938-1094 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.36 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nava: A closer look [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.