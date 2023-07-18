Nava: A closer look

Justin Nava, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, checks that his mask properly fits his face and can be used operationally at the fire station, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 30, 2023. The mask firefighters wear is connected to a self-contained breathing apparatus consisting of a fresh air tank, a harness, and pressure regulators. When a firefighter is wearing all of their gear for an active fire situation, it can weigh between 35 and 80 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

