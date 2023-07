A Guyanese First Aid Responder applies their Throw Bag Drill amid some Shore Based Rope Rescue Techniques for the Enchanced Water Rescue Awareness training provided by the My Medic First Aid Company during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Guyana Police Academy in Georgetown, Guyana on July 21st, 2023.



Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support

