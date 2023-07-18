A member of the My Medic First Aid Company demonstrates some Throw Bag Drills with the water rescue rope to some Guayanese First Aid Responders amid the Enchanced Water Rescue Awareness training provided by the My Medic First Aid Company during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Guyana Police Academy in Georgetown, Guyana on July 21st, 2023.



