Members of the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Fire Service and Guyana Maritimes practice some Cinch Rope Techniques for the Enchanced Water Rescue Awareness training provided by the My Medic First Aid Company during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Guyana Police Academy in Georgetown, Guyana on July 21st, 2023.



Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 11:36 Photo ID: 7930799 VIRIN: 230721-D-FK338-1824 Resolution: 7311x4874 Size: 0 B Location: GEORGETOWN, GY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 16 of 16], by Alexandra Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.