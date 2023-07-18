Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 5 of 16]

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Alexandra Proulx 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Guyanese First Aid Responder applies their knot tying techniques amid some Shore Based Rope Rescue for the Enchanced Water Rescue Awareness training provided by the My Medic First Aid Company during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Guyana Police Academy in Georgetown, Guyana on July 21st, 2023.

    Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support

    TAGS

    TW23
    TRADEWINDS 2023
    Tradwinds23

