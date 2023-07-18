A Guyanese First Aid Responder applies their knot tying techniques amid some Shore Based Rope Rescue for the Enchanced Water Rescue Awareness training provided by the My Medic First Aid Company during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Guyana Police Academy in Georgetown, Guyana on July 21st, 2023.



Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support

Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 Location: GEORGETOWN, GY