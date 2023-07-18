A members of the Guyana Fire Service practices some Throw Bag Drills with the water rescue rope for their Enchanced Water Rescue Awareness training provided by the My Medic First Aid Company during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Guyana Police Academy in Georgetown, Guyana on July 21st, 2023.



Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 11:36 Photo ID: 7930803 VIRIN: 230721-D-FK338-1911 Resolution: 7189x4793 Size: 0 B Location: GEORGETOWN, GY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 16 of 16], by Alexandra Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.