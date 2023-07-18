The Raytheon Multi-Program Testbed, known as RMT, is parked at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. The RMT uses a combination of radar and electronic intelligence sensors to capture information on simulated threats which is then passed on to allied players for enhanced command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 21:13 Photo ID: 7929927 VIRIN: 230711-F-EM877-1106 Resolution: 7210x4807 Size: 14.43 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.