Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joe Payne, center, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron mission systems operator, directs U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chilton Orelien, Marine Air Control Squadron-4 weapons and tactics instructor, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Morgan Finnegan, 623rd Air Control Squadron surveillance technician, as they check satellite connections on a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. The Intelligent Gateway connectivity combined with Battlespace Command and Control Center Air Battle Management hardware/software provides command and control capabilities to the ABMs conducting a distributed tactical C2 experiment during exercise NE 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP