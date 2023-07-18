Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific

    Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joe Payne, center, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron mission systems operator, directs U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chilton Orelien, Marine Air Control Squadron-4 weapons and tactics instructor, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Morgan Finnegan, 623rd Air Control Squadron surveillance technician, as they check satellite connections on a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. The Intelligent Gateway connectivity combined with Battlespace Command and Control Center Air Battle Management hardware/software provides command and control capabilities to the ABMs conducting a distributed tactical C2 experiment during exercise NE 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

