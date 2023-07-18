A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing is parked during exercise Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. The Real-time Information in the Cockpit system provides command and control capabilities to KC-135 crews by displaying enemy threats, target data and allied force locations on an avionics display located in the cockpit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 21:13
|Photo ID:
|7929926
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-EM877-1052
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.2 MB
|Location:
|KADEN AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT