    Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific [Image 5 of 7]

    Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific

    KADEN AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing is parked during exercise Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. The Real-time Information in the Cockpit system provides command and control capabilities to KC-135 crews by displaying enemy threats, target data and allied force locations on an avionics display located in the cockpit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 21:13
    Photo ID: 7929926
    VIRIN: 230711-F-EM877-1052
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.2 MB
    Location: KADEN AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    RMT
    RTIC
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

