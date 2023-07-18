Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing takes off during exercise Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. The Intelligent Gateway connectivity combined with Battlespace Command and Control Center Air Battle Management hardware/software provides command and control capabilities to the ABMs conducting a distributed tactical C2 experiment during NE 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

