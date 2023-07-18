Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 7]

    Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The Raytheon Multi-Program Testbed takes off during exercise Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. The RMT uses a combination of radar and electronic intelligence sensors to capture information on simulated threats which is then passed on to allied players for enhanced command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

    This work, Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    RMT
    RTIC
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

