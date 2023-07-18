Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific [Image 1 of 7]

    Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Mike Starley, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center KC-135 test detachment director, right, salutes U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zach Harvey, 151st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, as he taxis a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. The Real-time Information in the Cockpit system provides command and control capabilities to KC-135 crews by displaying enemy threats, target data and allied force locations on an avionics display located in the cockpit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 21:13
    Photo ID: 7929922
    VIRIN: 230712-F-EM877-1339
    Resolution: 2011x1341
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    RMT
    RTIC
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

