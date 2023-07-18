Connected Battlespace modernizes the fight in the Indo-Pacific

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mike Starley, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center KC-135 test detachment director, right, salutes U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zach Harvey, 151st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, as he taxis a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. The Real-time Information in the Cockpit system provides command and control capabilities to KC-135 crews by displaying enemy threats, target data and allied force locations on an avionics display located in the cockpit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP